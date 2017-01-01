Tyreek Hill’s biggest obstacle on punt return TD was a teammte

Chiefs’ speedster Tyreek Hill knows it’s not fundamentally sound to field a punt inside the 10-yard line.
Even so, he couldn’t resist taking his chances from the 5 in the third quarter on Sunday at San Diego.
About 10 or so seconds later, his judgment was vindicated on his latest game-changing play – on which the biggest resistance he encountered on the 95-yard return was in the form of teammate Steven Nelson.
“He was trying to block the punter, and I believe the punter actually blew him up,” said Hill, whose return was a team-record distance and gave him a Chiefs rookie record with his 12th touchdown. “It was crazy.”
Hill believed he was going to score after he navigated the first wave of Chargers.
“I just trust my teammates …,” he said. “You know you’re going because you’ve got … blockers ahead of you.”
The return was Hill’s third special teams touchdown of the season, one behind the Kansas City record established by Dante Hall in 2003.
Apparently, it’s come to feel normal for Hill, who simply handed the ball to the official after he scored.
“Act like you’ve been there,” he said, smiling.
Vahe Gregorian: 816-234-4868, @vgregorian
Comments