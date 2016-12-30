Chiefs’ Justin Houston out, Spencer Ware questionable for Chargers game

The Chiefs again will be without star edge rusher Justin Houston on Sunday, as he has been ruled out for the Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the San Diego Chargers.
Houston, who also missed the Chiefs’ 33-10 win over Denver on Sunday, has been dealing with swelling in his surgically-repaired knee.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has given no timetable for how long Houston might be out, or when he might return, other than to say he’s been feeling better lately and that his situation is “day-to-day.”
Houston, who missed the first nine games of the season after offseason knee surgery, has recorded 21 tackles and four sacks in five games since his return.
Another key Chiefs player, running back Spencer Ware, is questionable for Sunday’s contest with a rib injury.
Cornerback Phillip Gaines is also questionable with a knee injury.
Reid also said it’s unlikely Justin March-Lillard, who was designated to return from injured reserve last week to boost the inside linebacker depth, will play.
Chargers injury report
Running back Melvin Ingram (hip/knee) and cornerback Craig Mager (shoulder) have been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.
Tackle King Dunlap (knee) is doubtful, while guard Orlando Franklin (shoulder), inside linebacker Denzel Perryman (knee), center Matt Slauson (foot) and receiver Jeremy Butler (ankle) are questionable.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
