Chiefs

December 26, 2016 1:58 PM

Despite rib injury, Spencer Ware could have returned to Sunday's game if needed

By Blair Kerkhoff

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware wanted to return to Sunday night’s game against the Broncos after leaving early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his ribs.

Coach Andy Reid decided against it.

“He could have played,” Reid said Monday. “I decided to keep him out. He was sore.”

Reid made the same call with outside linebacker Justin Houston before the game. Houston had some swelling in the knee that that was surgically repaired after last season. Houston missed the first nine games this season and Monday’s 33-10 victory over the Broncos was his first absence for an entire game since then.

Reid was asked if he thought Houston could miss the playoffs.

“I think we just take it day by day and see,” Reid said. “It felt a little bit better than it did the day before. He felt like things were getting better. That’s what we’re going on here.

“It’s just a matter of that thing calming down a little bit and he’ll be back.”

