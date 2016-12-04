Two picks and a bag of tricks: Chiefs hold off Falcons for 29-28 road win

2:43 How the Chiefs' Warpaint became a game day tradition — again Pause

2:17 Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce on his TV dating show

4:53 Chiefs game plan with Terez A. Paylor: Chiefs at Falcons

1:51 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: De'Anthony Thomas' versatility

0:59 Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen on the influence of Eric Berry

2:16 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Friday Sept. 16

1:28 Andy Reid after Joe McKnight's death: 'This world is a bit crazy right now'

0:42 Jamaal Charles back at full strength

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York