Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says the Chiefs are lucky to have Alex Smith, who rallied team to 30-27 overtime victory over Denver.
Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Chiefs rookies help distribute Thanksgiving food

Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs rookies helped area volunteers that included team ambassadors, the Chiefs Community Caring Team and volunteers with the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation in distributing Thanksgiving food items to area relief groups.

