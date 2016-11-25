Chiefs’ Jeremy Maclin, Dee Ford will sit vs. Broncos

The Chiefs will be without at least three key starters against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, as Jeremy Maclin (groin), Dee Ford (hamstring) and Jaye Howard (hip) have been declared out on the team’s injury report.
Four other Chiefs starters — cornerback Marcus Peters (hip), inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (Achilles), nose tackle Dontari Poe (back) and cornerback Steven Nelson (neck) — are listed as questionable to play in the 7:30 p.m. game at Denver.
Peters was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and was a full participant on Friday, which is a positive sign for his availability Sunday. Johnson missed practice Wednesday and Friday but was a full participant on Thursday, while Poe missed the same days but was limited on Thursday.
Nelson missed practice Thursday and Friday after injuring his neck Wednesday.
Backup defensive end Kendall Reyes (knee) missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited Friday and is also questionable.
Broncos injury report
The Broncos, who coming off a bye week, enter the game very healthy. The only player they have listed as out on the injury report is long snapper Casey Kreiter, who has been replaced by Thomas Gafford.
Every other player should be available Sunday.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
Comments