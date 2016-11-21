Some Chiefs’ injuries hurt more than others

0:38 Chiefs' Susie and Warpaint meet Rob Riggle and David Koechner Pause

2:13 Andy Reid, Alex Smith address game-changing interception in Chiefs' loss

0:55 Justin Houston: 'We didn't do a good job rushing the quarterback'

2:30 Chiefs' Andy Reid talks defense, silent protests and Justin Houston

2:59 Still no motive in March shooting deaths of four men in Kansas City, Kan.

1:37 Pioneer Building burns in downtown St. Joseph, filling sky with smoke

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:32 Five-year-old 'Officer Oliver' is on a mission to do good deeds

4:45 Mizzou's Barry Odom discusses Damarea Crockett's suspension