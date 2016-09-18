Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill keeps going, even when he’s out of bounds

Tyreek Hill’s engine stays revved, even when he’s pushed out of bounds.
In Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the Texans, Hill put up numbers with kickoff and punt returns and also recorded a tackle on the punt-coverage team as a gunner.
The averages were solid: 27.7-yard average on three kickoff returns and 15.8-yard average on four punt returns.
Hill doesn’t stop running when the play is over. He’ll continue to run, even if he’s pushed out of bounds.
“That’s just part of my energy,” Hill said. “I try to do a good job in just having football when I’m in there, so when I break one and I get pushed out of bounds, I’m going to keep running. I’ve always done that, college, high school, (junior college), always.”
The kickoff return average would have been greater had Hill’s return for a touchdown stood. He took the ball 5 yards deep in the end zone and raced to the other end zone. But a holding penalty was called against the Chiefs.
The player who was called for the infraction wasn’t identified by officials but it was believed to be Steven Nelson.
Hill recorded a special-teams tackle for the second straight week. Sunday, he dropped Texans’ punt returner Tyler Ervin for a 1-yard loss.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments