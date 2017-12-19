New Orleans and running back Mark Ingram are on the cusp of a playoff berth.
Football

Two ties gets Chiefs in playoffs ... and the rest of the NFL postseason scenarios

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 19, 2017 01:32 PM

It’s that time of the year when NFL fans start to worry about games ending in a tie.

That’s because the NFL playoff scenarios include what happens if there are tie games. Usually, NFL fans don’t think about such things, unless they are gamblers.

This tweet sums up how some people obsess over these things.

The NFL released the playoff scenarios ahead of the Week 16 games, and here they are.

AFC

The Patriots (East) and Steelers (North) have won their divisions. The Jaguars have clinched a playoff berth. Here are other scenarios for team’s clinching a postseason berth or more.

Chiefs

Kansas City clinches AFC West:

1) KC win

2) LAC loss

3) KC tie + LAC tie

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville clinches AFC South:

1) JAX win or tie

2) TEN loss or tie

New England Patriots

New England clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:

1) NE win + PIT loss + JAX loss or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye:

1) NE win + PIT loss

2) NE win + JAX loss or tie

3) NE tie + JAX loss

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh clinches a first-round bye:

1) PIT win + JAX loss or tie

2) PIT tie + JAX loss

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth:

1) TEN win + BAL loss + BUF loss

NFC

The Eagles have clinched the East and first-round bye, while the Vikings have won the North. Here are other scenarios:

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta clinches a playoff berth:

1) ATL win

2) ATL tie + DAL-SEA tie + DET loss or tie

Carolina Panthers

Carolina clinches a playoff berth:

1) CAR win or tie

2) DAL-SEA tie

Los Angeles Rams

Rams clinch NFC West:

1) LAR win or tie

2) SEA loss or tie

Rams clinch a playoff berth:

1) DET loss or tie + CAR loss + ATL loss

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota clinches a first-round bye:

1) MIN win + CAR loss or tie

2) MIN tie + CAR loss + NO loss or tie + LAR loss or tie

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans clinches NFC South:

1) NO win + CAR loss

New Orleans clinches a playoff berth:

1) NO win or tie

2) DAL-SEA tie

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:

1) PHI win

2) MIN loss

3) PHI tie + MIN tie

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

