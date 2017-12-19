Two ties gets Chiefs in playoffs ... and the rest of the NFL postseason scenarios

It’s that time of the year when NFL fans start to worry about games ending in a tie.
That’s because the NFL playoff scenarios include what happens if there are tie games. Usually, NFL fans don’t think about such things, unless they are gamblers.
This tweet sums up how some people obsess over these things.
Her: He’s probably thinking about other women— Matt MacCarrick (@MatthewjamesMac) December 18, 2017
Him: If the Bills go 9-7 & TEN beats LAR & loses to JAX or BAL loses 1 game they make playoffs. Or if TEN loses out and LAC loses 1 game they’re in. If Bills win out they’re in unless TEN, BAL and JAX all go 10-6. BUT if the Bills... pic.twitter.com/XuuzGyQI5D
The NFL released the playoff scenarios ahead of the Week 16 games, and here they are.
AFC
The Patriots (East) and Steelers (North) have won their divisions. The Jaguars have clinched a playoff berth. Here are other scenarios for team’s clinching a postseason berth or more.
Chiefs
Kansas City clinches AFC West:
1) KC win
2) LAC loss
3) KC tie + LAC tie
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville clinches AFC South:
1) JAX win or tie
2) TEN loss or tie
New England Patriots
New England clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:
1) NE win + PIT loss + JAX loss or tie
New England clinches a first-round bye:
1) NE win + PIT loss
2) NE win + JAX loss or tie
3) NE tie + JAX loss
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh clinches a first-round bye:
1) PIT win + JAX loss or tie
2) PIT tie + JAX loss
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee clinches a playoff berth:
1) TEN win + BAL loss + BUF loss
NFC
The Eagles have clinched the East and first-round bye, while the Vikings have won the North. Here are other scenarios:
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta clinches a playoff berth:
1) ATL win
2) ATL tie + DAL-SEA tie + DET loss or tie
Carolina Panthers
Carolina clinches a playoff berth:
1) CAR win or tie
2) DAL-SEA tie
Los Angeles Rams
Rams clinch NFC West:
1) LAR win or tie
2) SEA loss or tie
Rams clinch a playoff berth:
1) DET loss or tie + CAR loss + ATL loss
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota clinches a first-round bye:
1) MIN win + CAR loss or tie
2) MIN tie + CAR loss + NO loss or tie + LAR loss or tie
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans clinches NFC South:
1) NO win + CAR loss
New Orleans clinches a playoff berth:
1) NO win or tie
2) DAL-SEA tie
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:
1) PHI win
2) MIN loss
3) PHI tie + MIN tie
