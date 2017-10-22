Actors Mike Vogel and Jay Hernandez participate in NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400

Olympic speed skater Brian Hansen talks about the similarities between preparing for speed skating and NASCAR driving before driving the pace car at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.
NASCAR driver Aric Almirola was determined to keep his promise to Devin on Wednesday by walking him down the runway during the Catwalk for a cause event at Statesville Municipal Airport. Almirola suffered a compression fracture of the vertebra when he was involved in a fiery crash during last weekend's Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Veteran Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about preparing to serve as the honorary pace car driver for Saturday's Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. He also reveals which teammate he'd most like to race against.
Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, who served as the honorary pace car driver for Saturday's Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway, said he expects to healthy for training camp. Johnson suffered a torn Achilles' heel in December.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says his last race before retiring, at the Darlington Raceway, will be memorable for him because of its nostalgia. Earnhardt Jr. also describes his new home renovation show, in which he stars with his wife, Amy.