Watch ‘Becoming Royal:’ Six spring training video features with Rusty Kuntz, Bubba Starling, George Brett and others

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge Pause

2:03 Royals Paulo Orlando explains why he named his son Derek Alexandre after Derek Jeter

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown

1:50 Adoption by the numbers