Watch ‘Becoming Royal:’ Six spring training video features with Rusty Kuntz, Bubba Starling, George Brett and others

Follow the Royals’ quest for another World Series championship via The Kansas City Star’s six-part video series, Becoming Royal. The final episode is above.
Throughout spring training, we captured sights, sounds and exclusive interviews from Surprise, Ariz.
Episode 1 featured outfielder Bubba Starling, a former first-round draft pick of the Royals who was a three-sport star at Gardner Edgerton and is trying to crack the major leagues this season. Episode 2 featured first-base coach Rusty Kuntz, whose teaching of base-running and outfield defense has been crucial to the Royals' success.
Episode 3 was on the family life of new Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy. Episode 4 was on legendary Royals scout Art Stewart, now in his 47th year with the club. Episode 5 was on starting pitcher Yordano Ventura, who says communicating in English with his teammates and coaches has gradually become easier over the years.
Episode 6, on Royals' Hall of Famer George Brett, is above.
Watch previous episodes and the trailer for the series here:
