Royals

February 22, 2016 11:46 AM

Watch ‘Becoming Royal:’ Six spring training video features with Rusty Kuntz, Bubba Starling, George Brett and others

Watch our final episode on George Brett

Watch the previous five videos here too

Follow the Royals’ quest for another World Series championship via The Kansas City Star’s six-part video series, Becoming Royal. The final episode is above.

Throughout spring training, we captured sights, sounds and exclusive interviews from Surprise, Ariz.

Episode 1 featured outfielder Bubba Starling, a former first-round draft pick of the Royals who was a three-sport star at Gardner Edgerton and is trying to crack the major leagues this season. Episode 2 featured first-base coach Rusty Kuntz, whose teaching of base-running and outfield defense has been crucial to the Royals' success.

Episode 3 was on the family life of new Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy. Episode 4 was on legendary Royals scout Art Stewart, now in his 47th year with the club. Episode 5 was on starting pitcher Yordano Ventura, who says communicating in English with his teammates and coaches has gradually become easier over the years.

Episode 6, on Royals' Hall of Famer George Brett, is above.

Watch previous episodes and the trailer for the series here:

Becoming Royal: A six-part video series coming to KansasCity.com

Three months ago, the Kansas City Royals played in their second consecutive World Series and laid claim to the club's second world championship. This spring, they're back to square one. And players will be doing everything they can to chase another crown. Follow their quest via The Kansas City Star's six-part video series, Becoming Royal. For six Wednesdays starting Feb. 24, we'll bring you a new episode each week on KansasCity.com featuring sights, sounds and exclusive interviews from Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz.

Brittany Peterson bpeterson@mcclatchy.com
 

Bubba and the boys: Hanging out with top Royals prospect Bubba Starling in Surprise

Bubba Starling, the former Gardner Edgerton three-sport standout who became the Royals' first-round draft pick in 2011, says he had the best season of his pro career last year as he works toward making the major-league club. In Episode 1 of Becoming Royal, we hang out with Bubba and his friends on the team as they spend some time off the field.

Video by Brittany Peterson and Todd Feeback bpeterson@mcclatchy.com and tfeeback@mcclatchy.com
 

Rusty Kuntz, the Royals' sage of spring training

Episode 2 of "Becoming Royal" features Royals first-base coach Rusty Kuntz, who has worked in the Kansas City organization for nine years and has helped most of the team's core players rise to major-league success. Every spring, a new crop of prospects comes to Surprise and is shown the right way to run the bases or track a fly ball by Kuntz.

Brittany Peterson bpeterson@mcclatchy.com

Ian Kennedy, new Royals starting pitcher, balances family and baseball

In Episode 3 of "Becoming Royal," newly signed Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy adjusts to life with his new teammates, while making ample time for his other roles as husband and father of four young girls. Kennedy and his wife, Allison, say they make family time a priority while on the road, or at their home in Arizona.

Brittany Peterson bpeterson@mcclatchy.com

Art Stewart, in his 47th year with Royals, describes the toughest job in baseball: scouting

Art Stewart, 89, is a staple of Royals baseball. Once a minor-league player himself, the senior adviser scouted for the New York Yankees for 17 years before joining the Royals, where he can still be seen at spring training going on his 47th year with the team. This is Episode 4 of "Becoming Royal"

Brittany Peterson McClatchy
 

Yordano Ventura on learning English, communicating with teammates

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura says that communicating in English with his teammates and coaches has gradually become easier over the years. He spoke in his native Spanish with video journalist Brittany Peterson of McClatchy during spring training in Surprise, Ariz. This is Episode 5 of The Star's "Becoming Royal" series.

Brittany Peterson McClatchy
 

 

Related content

Royals

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Royals catcher Brayan Peña appreciates being an American citizen

View more video

Sports Videos