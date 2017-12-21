Take a sneak peek inside the Urban Youth Academy before it opens in March

More Videos 1:09 Frank White's finances Pause 0:42 Royals minor-leaguer makes donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico 7:27 Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 2:12 Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 1:32 Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Look inside the Urban Youth Academy before it opens in March The Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball have built a $19 million baseball and softball complex to 18th & Paseo, scheduled to open in March 2018. See the facilities that will nurture interest in children in Kansas City’s urban core. The Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball have built a $19 million baseball and softball complex to 18th & Paseo, scheduled to open in March 2018. See the facilities that will nurture interest in children in Kansas City’s urban core. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

