Royals lose former SM South pitcher Mike Morin to Mariners

Shawnee Mission South graduate Mike Morin won’t return to Kansas City in a Royals uniform next season.
After signing a one-year contract with his hometown team last week, Morin was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday. The Royals designated the right-handed reliever for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Morin, 26, could have been assigned to the minor leagues if he cleared waivers.
The Royals now have 38 players on their extended roster ahead of next week’s winter meetings.
Morin appeared in six games after the Royals claimed him off waivers in September from the Los Angeles Angels, who signed Japanese star Shohei Otani on Friday. Morin posted a 7.20 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 20 innings split between the Angels and Royals in 2017.
Morin was selected by the Angels in the 13th round of the 2012 draft out of the University of North Carolina, where he was a closer.
Morin’s contract will remain, in part, on the Royals’ payroll. The Mariners will pay the league minimum salary and split the difference with the Royals.
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
