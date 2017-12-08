Royals lose former SM South pitcher Mike Morin to Mariners

More Videos 1:23 Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade Pause 1:16 Mike Moustakas' top five moments with the Royals 0:45 Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 2:39 'Greg Orman is just a lot of smoke,' Democratic candidates respond to independent in governor race 2:02 Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being "a marked man every game" 1:15 Shooting leaves two men dead outside business on E. 24th St. 0:58 Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked 2:00 'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 16:57 Facebook Live To Go: Terez and the A-Team on Marcus Peters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shawnee Mission South grad suits up to play for his childhood team Kansas City Royals pitcher Mike Morin says he is fresh and ready to pitch if needed, after the Shawnee Mission South graduate was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Kansas City Royals pitcher Mike Morin says he is fresh and ready to pitch if needed, after the Shawnee Mission South graduate was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

