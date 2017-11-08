Royals

November 8, 2017 8:37 PM

Mike Moustakas wins comeback player award, donates money in Yordano Ventura’s memory

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com　

On the heels of a record-breaking season, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas collected another award on Wednesday, winning American League comeback player of the year during the Players Choice Awards show on MLB Network.

Moustakas, who became a free agent for the first time earlier this month, previously was voted the The Sporting News’ American League comeback player of the year.

The Players Choice Awards are connected with the Major League Baseball Players Trust, a charitable foundation created by Major League players. After claiming the award, Moustakas planned to designate his grant money to the ACE 30 Memorial Fund, a charity created to honor former Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura. The ACE 30 Memorial Fund was designed to support youth baseball projects in the Dominican Republic.

More Videos

KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp 2:12

KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp

Pause
The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm 1:17

Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 4:01

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season

Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season 7:27

Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season

Five things to know about Royals outfielder Alex Gordon 1:00

Five things to know about Royals outfielder Alex Gordon

Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic 1:35

Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic

Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team' 1:19

Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Luke Hochevar's injury 0:52

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Luke Hochevar's injury

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium 1:24

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium

  • Mike Moustakas gets emotional recalling Yordano Ventura

    Royals third basemen Mike Moustakas said he'll always remember Yordano Ventura pointing at him after a ground out.

Mike Moustakas gets emotional recalling Yordano Ventura

Royals third basemen Mike Moustakas said he'll always remember Yordano Ventura pointing at him after a ground out.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
 

Moustakas, 29, made history in 2017, clubbing 38 homers and breaking the franchise record of 36 set by Steve Balboni in 1985.

More Videos

KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp 2:12

KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp

Pause
Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm 1:17

Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 4:01

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season

Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic 1:35

Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic

Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team' 1:19

Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear' 1:03

Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Luke Hochevar's injury 0:52

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Luke Hochevar's injury

Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep 0:56

Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium 1:24

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium

  • Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season

    The Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Sept. 30 honored Mike Moustakas in a pregame ceremony celebrating his 38 home runs of 2017. Video courtesy the Kansas City Royals

Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season

The Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Sept. 30 honored Mike Moustakas in a pregame ceremony celebrating his 38 home runs of 2017. Video courtesy the Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals
 

The performance came one year after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in a collision with Alex Gordon in Chicago. Moustakas tied for fifth in the American League in home runs this season and also set career highs with 75 runs, 85 RBIs and a .521 slugging percentage. He finished with 2.6 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Related content

Royals

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm 1:17

Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm

Pause
The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season 7:27

Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 4:01

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Luke Hochevar's injury 0:52

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Luke Hochevar's injury

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium 1:24

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium

Garth Brooks' organization donates press box for children 2:33

Garth Brooks' organization donates press box for children

Five things to know about Royals outfielder Alex Gordon 1:00

Five things to know about Royals outfielder Alex Gordon

Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild 2:56

Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

  • KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp

    Lifelong Kansas City Royals fan Sean Asbury surprises Kansas City Police Department officer David Conchola with a paid trip to the Royals alumni fantasy baseball camp in Arizona.

KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp

View more video

Royals