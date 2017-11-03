For their 50th season, Royals will wear this new patch on their jerseys and caps

The Royals will wear patches on the left sleeves of their jerseys commemorating their 50th season in Kansas City next year.
The team tweeted pictures of the new threads Friday. The round patch has the year 1969 on the left side, 2018 on the right and a bold 50 in the middle. A crown hovers over the 50.
The team will wear this 50th Season patch on jerseys and caps throughout 2018! For all things #Royals50: https://t.co/R70s2n75Ax pic.twitter.com/eDXR4RESUi— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 3, 2017
It will replace the KC emblem that’s adorned the left sleeve of Royals jerseys in past years. The patch will also appear on players’ hats.
The Royals, who have not yet announced spring training report dates, will open the 2018 season on March 29 with a three-game series against the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
