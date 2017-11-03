The Royals shared this image of their 50th season patch on Twitter. They will wear it on both their jerseys and caps in 2018.
Royals

For their 50th season, Royals will wear this new patch on their jerseys and caps

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

November 03, 2017 2:06 PM

The Royals will wear patches on the left sleeves of their jerseys commemorating their 50th season in Kansas City next year.

The team tweeted pictures of the new threads Friday. The round patch has the year 1969 on the left side, 2018 on the right and a bold 50 in the middle. A crown hovers over the 50.

It will replace the KC emblem that’s adorned the left sleeve of Royals jerseys in past years. The patch will also appear on players’ hats.

The Royals, who have not yet announced spring training report dates, will open the 2018 season on March 29 with a three-game series against the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

