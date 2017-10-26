Salvador Perez is a finalist for another Gold Glove. Which other Royals could win?

Royals catcher Salvador Perez is one step closer to claiming his fifth straight Gold Glove Award. One of four Royals unveiled as finalists at their respective positions on Thursday, Perez could join second baseman Frank White as the only players in franchise history to win the award five straight times.
Lorenzo Cain was also voted one of three finalists in center field for the first time since 2013. First baseman Eric Hosmer and left fielder Alex Gordon were also selected as finalists again. Neither won a Gold Glove last season.
This year’s winners will be announced on Nov. 7.
Perez, the likely favorite behind the plate, will have to beat out the Angels’ Martin Maldonado and the Indians’ Yan Gomes. Hosmer is up against the Indians’ Carlos Santana and the Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland. Gordon is competing with the Angels’ Justin Upton and the Yankees’ Brett Gardner. Cain, meanwhile, is vying for the award against the Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar and the Twins’ Byron Buxton, the likely favorite.
Cain, who will be a free agent after the World Series, has never won a Gold Glove, despite years of premium defense in center field. Gordon has four Gold Gloves on his resume, with his last coming in 2014. Hosmer, also a soon-to-be free agent, has won the award three times.
The awards are decided by votes from managers and coaches in each league. In addition, a sabermetric formula offered by the Society for American Baseball Research represents 25 percent of the voting.
