Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Royals

Danny Duffy will begin offseason workouts in six weeks after elbow procedure

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

October 03, 2017 6:03 PM

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy is expected to return to normal offseason training in six weeks after undergoing surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies from the back of his left elbow.

According to a Royals statement, Duffy will be ready for spring training in February.

The minor elbow cleanout — an arthroscopic procedure to eliminate loose cartilage and bone fragments that cause inflammation — was expected for weeks after Duffy landed on the disabled list in late August because of what the Royals called a pronator strain. Duffy made three starts in September but he continually hinted that he would need to “address” his elbow in the offseason.

“I have what I have,” Duffy said in early September. “It’s something that is inflaming something in there. So we’ll get it looked at when we need to. But until then, right now, I could go. Nothing in my elbow is going to compromise my ligament.”

Duffy said he felt the issue last season as well. He considered undergoing a similar procedure in the offseason. Yet the problem appeared manageable.

He finished 9-10 with a 3.81 ERA in 146  1/3 innings across 24 starts in 2017. He struck out 130 and issued 41 walks. He is set to make $14 million in 2018, the second year of a five-year, $65 million extension signed before last season.

More Videos

Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky 5:08

Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky

Pause
Royals' Alcides Escobar says the group in KC is a family 1:34

Royals' Alcides Escobar says the group in KC is a family

Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018 3:07

Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018

Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild 2:56

Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild

Royals' Jason Vargas has enjoyed his time in Kansas City 1:39

Royals' Jason Vargas has enjoyed his time in Kansas City

Baseball players aren't the only superstitious ones. So are their mascots. 1:58

Baseball players aren't the only superstitious ones. So are their mascots.

Sluggerrr on mischief, chaos during Royals 2015 World Series run 3:47

Sluggerrr on mischief, chaos during Royals 2015 World Series run

For Danny Duffy it's 'a hard prospect to think about' not playing with Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas 2:13

For Danny Duffy it's 'a hard prospect to think about' not playing with Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas

Tom Petty's lyrics spoke for underdogs 1:43

Tom Petty's lyrics spoke for underdogs

Milestones in Sam Brownback's career 2:15

Milestones in Sam Brownback's career

  • For Danny Duffy it's 'a hard prospect to think about' not playing with Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas

    Danny Duffy reflected on his final start of the season after losing 4-1 to the Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium.

For Danny Duffy it's 'a hard prospect to think about' not playing with Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas

Danny Duffy reflected on his final start of the season after losing 4-1 to the Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium.

Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018

View More Video