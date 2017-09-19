Watch the Royals’ Alex Gordon hit the record-breaking 5,694th homer of the MLB season

On Tuesday night at Rogers Centre, Royals left fielder Alex Gordon was among the least-likely candidates to hit the record-breaking 5,694th homer of this baseball season. Toronto’s Josh Donaldson and Justin Smoak were on the field. So were the Royals’ Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez.
But in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays, Gordon cranked a baseball out to right-center field at the perfect time, securing a place in baseball history as the player who broke the record for most homers in a season, surpassing the previous mark set in 2000.
Watch his record-breaking homer here:
Gordon finished the night with eight homers on the season and three in his last 10 games. The Royals fell four games under .500 at 73-77.
“Pretty cool thing to be a part of,” Gordon said, clutching the record-breaking home-run ball after the game. “I didn’t hit many this year. But I guess I made one count. It’s good to be in the Hall of Fame, I guess.”
It’s been a long season for Gordon. And Tuesday was not among the biggest homers of his life. But it was something.
“I’m gonna give it to Cooperstown,” Gordon said of the ball. “I figure they have much more reason to have it than I do.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments