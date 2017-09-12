Royals will open 2018 season at home against White Sox. A look at the full slate

Pull out your calendars. The Royals will open the 2018 season at home against the Chicago White Sox on March 29, the club announced Tuesday as Major League Baseball unveiled the full schedule for next year.
The 2018 season is starting earlier than usual as the league institutes an additional four off days into the calendar. After opening the year against the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals will begin their road schedule with three-game series in Detroit and Cleveland.
The interleague slate will shift back to the National League Central. Kansas City will play 20 interleague games across eight series, including trips to St. Louis (May 21-23) Milwaukee (June 26-27), Pittsburgh (September 17-19) and Cincinnati (September 25-26). The Royals are making their fourth trips to Miller Park in Milwaukee, PNC Park in Pittsburgh and Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.
In addition, the Royals will host interleague series against Milwaukee (April 24-25), Cincinnati (June 12-13) and the Chicago Cubs (August 6-8).
The Major League Baseball All-Star break is scheduled for July 16-19, including the 89th All-Star Game on July 17 in Washington, D.C.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
2018 Royals schedule
All times Central and p.m. Game dates and times subject to change. TV channels to be announced. Home games at Kauffman Stadium.
MARCH
29 Chicago White Sox 3:15
31 Chicago White Sox 6:15
APRIL
1 Chicago White Sox 1:15
2 at Detroit 12:10
3 at Detroit 12:10
4 at Detroit 12:10
6 at Cleveland 3:10
7 at Cleveland 3:10
8 at Cleveland 12:10
9 Seattle 7:15
10 Seattle 7:15
11 Seattle 1:15
12 Los Angeles Angels 7:15
13 Los Angeles Angels 7:15
14 Los Angeles Angels 6:15
15 Los Angeles Angels 1:15
16 at Toronto 6:07
17 at Toronto 6:07
18 at Toronto 3:07
20 at Detroit 6:10
21 at Detroit 12:10
22 at Detroit 12:10
24 Milwaukee 7:15
25 Milwaukee 7:15
26 Chicago White Sox 7:15
27 Chicago White Sox 7:15
28 Chicago White Sox 6:15
29 Chicago White Sox 1:15
30 at Boston 6:10
MAY
1 at Boston 6:10
2 at Boston 12:10
3 Detroit 1:15
4 Detroit 7:15
5 Detroit 3:15
6 Detroit 1:15
8 at Baltimore 6:05
9 at Baltimore 6:05
10 at Baltimore 6:05
11 at Cleveland 6:10
12 at Cleveland 3:10
13 at Cleveland 12:10
14 Tampa Bay 6:05
15 Tampa Bay 7:15
16 Tampa Bay 1:15
18 New York Yankees 7:15
19 New York Yankees 6:15
20 New York Yankees 1:15
21 at St. Louis 7:15
22 at St. Louis 7:15
23 at St. Louis 12:15
24 at Texas 7:05
25 at Texas 7:05
26 at Texas 3:05
27 at Texas 2:05
28 Minnesota 6:15
29 Minnesota 7:15
30 Minnesota 7:15
JUNE
1 Oakland 7:15
2 Oakland 1:15
3 Oakland 1:15
4 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07
5 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07
6 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07
7 at Oakland 9:05
8 at Oakland 9:05
9 at Oakland 3:05
10 at Oakland 3:05
12 Cincinnati 7:15
13 Cincinnati 7:15
15 Houston 7:15
16 Houston 1:15
17 Houston 1:15
18 Texas 7:15
19 Texas 7:15
20 Texas 7:15
22 at Houston 7:10
23 at Houston 6:15
24 at Houston 1:10
26 at Milwaukee 7:10
27 at Milwaukee 1:10
29 at Seattle 9:10
30 at Seattle 9:10
JULY
1 at Seattle 3:10
2 Cleveland 7:15
3 Cleveland 7:15
4 Cleveland 7:15
6 Boston 7:15
7 Boston 6:15
8 Boston 1:15
9 at Minnesota 7:10
10 at Minnesota 7:10
11 at Minnesota 12:10
13 at Chicago White Sox 7:10
14 at Chicago White Sox 1:10
15 at Chicago White Sox 1:10
17 All-Star Game (Washington D.C.)
20 Minnesota 7:15
21 Minnesota 6:15
22 Minnesota 1:15
23 Detroit 7:15
24 Detroit 7:15
25 Detroit 1:15
26 at New York Yankees 6:05
27 at New York Yankees 6:05
28 at New York Yankees 12:05
29 at New York Yankees 12:05
31 at Chicago White Sox 7:10
AUGUST
1 at Chicago White Sox 7:10
2 at Chicago White Sox 1:10
3 at Minnesota 7:10
4 at Minnesota 6:10
5 at Minnesota 1:10
6 Chicago Cubs 7:15
7 Chicago Cubs 7:15
8 Chicago Cubs 7:15
10 St. Louis 7:15
11 St. Louis 6:15
12 St. Louis 1:15
13 Toronto 7:15
14 Toronto 7:15
15 Toronto 7:15
16 Toronto 7:15
17 at Chicago White Sox 7:10
18 at Chicago White Sox 6:10
19 at Chicago White Sox 1:10
20 at Tampa Bay 6:10
21 at Tampa Bay 6:10
22 at Tampa Bay 6:10
23 at Tampa Bay 6:10
24 Cleveland 7:15
25 Cleveland 6:15
26 Cleveland 1:15
28 Detroit 7:15
29 Detroit 1:15
31 Baltimore 7:15
SEPTEMBER
1 Baltimore 6:15
2 Baltimore 1:15
3 at Cleveland 3:10
4 at Cleveland 6:10
5 at Cleveland 12:10
7 at Minnesota 7:10
8 at Minnesota 6:10
9 at Minnesota 1:10
10 Chicago White Sox 7:15
11 Chicago White Sox 7:15
12 Chicago White Sox 7:15
13 Minnesota 7:15
14 Minnesota 7:15
15 Minnesota 6:15
16 Minnesota 1:15
17 at Pittsburgh 6:05
18 at Pittsburgh 6:05
19 at Pittsburgh 6:05
20 at Detroit 6:10
21 at Detroit 6:10
22 at Detroit 5:10
23 at Detroit 12:10
25 at Cincinnati 5:40
26 at Cincinnati 5:40
27 Cleveland 7:15
28 Cleveland 7:15
29 Cleveland 6:15
30 Cleveland 2:15
