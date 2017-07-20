Four days later, Lorenzo Cain’s walk-off hit in the sun is ruled an error

Four days after lifting a walk-off single into a blinding sun, Lorenzo Cain lost a single and an RBI on Thursday.

In a ruling from Major League Baseball, Cain’s game-winning single against the Texas Rangers on Sunday was ruled an error on right fielder Shin-Soo Choo. The play in question came with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. Facing Texas reliever Jason Grilli, Cain sent a baseball to deep right, where Choo sought to track it down.

In the final moments, Choo lost the ball in the sun and it bounced off his glove. David Boyce, the official scorer at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, ruled the play a base hit.

In baseball, it is exceedingly rare for a scorer to award an error to a fielder when he loses a ball in the sun. Yet the current scoring system allows for players to file appeals with the league office. The league’s committee for scoring appeals, headed by former major-league manager Joe Torre, ruled the play an error after Grilli filed an appeal.

Cain lost a hit. Choo earned an error. Grilli preserved his earned run average. The result of the game remained the same.