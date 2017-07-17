Travis Wood, who hasn’t pitched since July 2, will start for Royals on Tuesday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:43 Royals Travis Wood ready for next start Pause 1:39 Royals Billy Burns promoted from Triple A 1:29 Yost on Soler's demotion: 'Didn't make any sense having (him) up here and not playing' 2:27 Five winners dine with Royals' Eric Hosmer in "Steaks With Hos" 1:18 Lorenzo Cain: Royals definitely needed that one 1:21 Royals catch break in 4-3 walk-off win over Rangers 1:41 Salvador Perez on pace to start fewer games behind the plate this year 1:16 Ned Yost after Danny Duffy, Royals lose pitching duel to Rangers 2:25 Danny Duffy on loss to Rangers: '130-foot hits' beat us 2:49 Royals' Nathan Karns to undergo surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Royals pitcher Travis Wood, following an extended break in the rotation, prepared for his next start by throwing bullpen sessions. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals pitcher Travis Wood, following an extended break in the rotation, prepared for his next start by throwing bullpen sessions. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star