Royals’ Matt Strahm set to receive second opinion on his knee on Thursday

1:36 Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners Pause

0:44 Ex-Royal Jarrod Dyson catches up with Ned Yost in Seattle

2:10 Royals' Whit Merrifield on stealing three bases against the Twins

1:24 Royals' Travis Wood on getting start in 6-2 win over Twins

1:12 Royals pitcher Scott Alexander on his first major-league victory

1:34 Ned Yost plans on spending six hours a day on his tractor during All-Star break

2:11 Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote

2:47 Royals' Jason Vargas selected for All-Star team

2:04 Royals manager Ned Yost talks about 6-2 victory over Minnesota Twins