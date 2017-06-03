On the date of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura's birth, June 3, 1991, Royals manager Ned Yost relates his daily walk around the clubhouse and pause at Ventura's locker. Ventura died in a car accident on January 22, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
On the date of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura's birth, June 3, 1991, Royals manager Ned Yost relates his daily walk around the clubhouse and pause at Ventura's locker. Ventura died in a car accident on January 22, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Royals

June 03, 2017 1:46 PM

On what would have been his 26th birthday, Royals remember Yordano Ventura

By RUSTIN DODD

rdodd@kcstar.com

On most days, Royals manager Ned Yost is the first one to arrive here to the clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium. The room is still dark then, the lockers empty. For a moment, Yost says, he’ll walk into the room and pause to remember Yordano Ventura.

“I’ll go over and I’ll turn on all the lights and I’ll walk around the clubhouse,” Yost said. “and I always kind of stop at his locker for a second … just look at the pictures.”

The tradition began during the early weeks of the season. The memory came on Saturday morning, on what would have been Ventura’s 26th birthday. More than four months after his death on a Jan. 22 car crash in his native Dominican Republic, the Royals remembered Ventura once more on Saturday.

First baseman Eric Hosmer posted a birthday message to his Instagram account, writing: “Miss you more and more everyday buddy.” Catcher Salvador Perez followed suit.

 

Happy birthday ACE! Miss you more and more everyday buddy

A post shared by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on

“I think we’re all subconsciously, or even a little bit consciously, reminded of him every single day,” Yost said, sitting inside his office during a pregame interview with reporters. “You try to push out the memories of the cemetery where he’s buried and where he’s at now, compared to where he was back then. I think it’s what I always try to do.”

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Remembering Yordano Ventura on what would have been his 26th birthday

View More Video

Sports Videos