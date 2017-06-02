Pro-choice organization criticizes Royals for running ads for pro-life group

A national women’s advocacy group demanded Friday that the Royals end their agreement with an anti-abortion organization that advertises on the team’s radio broadcasts and at games.
The advocacy group, UltraViolet, condemned the Royals’ relationship with the Vitae Foundation, a nonprofit that UltraViolet said disseminates misleading information to pregnant women.
“Make no mistake: This partnership is part of a deceptive anti-choice agenda, and the Kansas City Royals are not only condoning it, but willingly participating and amplifying it,” Karin Roland, chief campaigns officer at UltraViolet, said Friday in news release.
The Vitae Foundation encourages women to visit pregnancy help centers, which counsel pregnant women, as an alternative to abortion. According the organization’s website, it is dedicated to “educating the public about the value and sanctity of human life; and restoring the value of life as a core belief in the American culture.”
Mike Swanson, Royals vice president for communications and broadcasting, said the Vitae Foundation has had a relationship with the Royals since the beginning of the 2016 season.
“It is primarily a radio advertisement buy. Vitae has similar agreements with other sports properties and media outlets,” Swanson said. “Separate from the ad campaign and as a general manner of practice, the club takes no official position on culturally-sensitive issues.”
In addition to the radio advertisement, the Vitae Foundation sponsorship includes an announcement during the half-hour before games, Swanson said. The foundation logo is shown on the Crown Vision scoreboard along with other advertising announcements.
In the release, Roland said the foundation “lies and manipulates the public by spreading extreme, deceptive anti-choice propaganda not only to those seeking reproductive health care options, but also to young children.”
A petition encouraging the Royals to cut ties with the foundation is on UltraViolet’s website.
In a Friday statement, the Vitae Foundation lauded its support of the pregnancy centers.
“If a woman in a difficult pregnancy makes the courageous decision to bring her child into the world, Vitae believes she should have meaningful support in making that decision,” the statement read.
UltraViolet objected to an essay contest sponsored by the Vitae Foundation and affiliated with the Royals. The “Champions for Life” contest encouraged seventh-graders to submit essays “about what it means to be a Champion for Life.” The prompt continued: “How can we make abortion unthinkable?”
The first-place winner of the contest will get four dugout suite tickets to a Royals game against the Boston Red Sox on June 20. Each participant in the contest (limited to 110) will get four tickets.
The contest, which closed May 1, was open only to the 33 Catholic grade schools within the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, according to a flyer about the contest.
