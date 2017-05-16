Recovering from hamstring injury, Ian Kennedy could return on Saturday

Royals starter Ian Kennedy spent his day off Monday throwing a side session at Kauffman Stadium. He threw 55 pitches, testing his strained right hamstring, and the productive nature of the workout buoyed hopes that Kennedy could return from the disabled list and start on Saturday at Minnesota.

“Every day it gets a little bit better,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy will throw another side session on Wednesday, which could pose the final hurdle before a possible return. Right-hander Chris Young has made two spot starts while Kennedy has recovered from the hamstring injury. He has allowed nine earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. The Royals have won both games.

In six starts, Kennedy has posted an 0-3 record and a 3.03 ERA, receiving little run support. Royals manager Ned Yost said it was likely that Kennedy could return Saturday. But the club sought to wait until after his bullpen session on Wednesday to make a decision.