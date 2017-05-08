Royals on pace to set major-league record lows in these offensive categories

Who saw this coming? This is not the start that the Royals or their fans envisioned. It’s been a dreadful 30 games for the Royals, particularly on offense.
As they prepare to open a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Royals are last in Major League Baseball in runs, hits, doubles, RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, on-base-plus slugging percentage, total bases and extra-base hits.
There is a long way to go, but the Royals are currently on pace to set major-league records for a 162-game season for fewest runs, RBIs and hits, as well as lowest batting average and on-base percentage.
The current records are since Major League Baseball expanded the schedule to 162 games in 1961 and do not include seasons cut short by a labor dispute. In some cases, teams played more than that number because at one time statistics in a tie game counted.
Statistics for this season are from MLB.com and historical stats are from the indispensable Baseball-Reference.
Runs
Royals’ current number: 82
No. 29 team: 105, San Francisco Giants
Royals’ pace: 443
Record low for 162-game season: 463, Chicago White Sox in 1968
Hits
Royals’ current number: 203
No. 29 team: 229, San Diego Padres
Royals’ pace: 1,096
Record low for 162-game season: 1,137, New York Yankees in 1968*
*Includes two games that ended in a tie
Doubles
Royals’ current number: 32
No. 29 team: 35, San Diego Padres
Royals’ pace: 173
Record low for 162-game season: 151, California Angels in 1969*
*Includes one game that ended in a tie
RBIs
Royals’ current number: 77
No. 29 team: 97, San Francisco Giants
Royals’ pace: 416
Record low for 162-game season: 421, Houston Colt 45s in 1963
Batting Average
Royals’ pace: .208
No. 29 team: .217, San Diego Padres
Record low for 162-game season: .214, New York Yankees in 1968*
*Includes two games that ended in a tie; record for 162 games in one season is .219 by 1963 New York Mets
On-base percentage
Royals’ pace: .270
No. 29 team: .284, San Diego Padres
Record low for 162-game season: .277, New York Mets in 1965*
*Includes two games that ended in a tie; record low for 162 games in one season is .283 by 1963 Houston Colt 45s
Slugging percentage
Royals’ pace: .329
No. 29 team: .341, San Francisco Giants
Record low for 162-game season: .301, Houston Colt 45s in 1963
On-base-plus slugging percentage
Royals’ pace: .600
No. 29 team: .631, San Francisco Giants
Record low for 162-game season: .584, Houston Colt 45s in 1963
Total bases
Royals’ current number: 322
No. 29 team: 370, San Francisco Giants
Royals’ pace: 1,739
Record low for 162-game season: 1,618, Houston Colt 45s in 1963
Extra-base hits
Royals’ current number: 62
No. 29 team: 75, Chicago White Sox
Royals’ pace: 335
Record low for 162-game season: 268, California Angels in 1969*
*Includes one game that ended in a tie
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments