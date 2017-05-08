Royals

Royals on pace to set major-league record lows in these offensive categories

By Pete Grathoff

Who saw this coming? This is not the start that the Royals or their fans envisioned. It’s been a dreadful 30 games for the Royals, particularly on offense.

As they prepare to open a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Royals are last in Major League Baseball in runs, hits, doubles, RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, on-base-plus slugging percentage, total bases and extra-base hits.

There is a long way to go, but the Royals are currently on pace to set major-league records for a 162-game season for fewest runs, RBIs and hits, as well as lowest batting average and on-base percentage.

The current records are since Major League Baseball expanded the schedule to 162 games in 1961 and do not include seasons cut short by a labor dispute. In some cases, teams played more than that number because at one time statistics in a tie game counted.

Statistics for this season are from MLB.com and historical stats are from the indispensable Baseball-Reference.

Runs

Royals’ current number: 82

No. 29 team: 105, San Francisco Giants

Royals’ pace: 443

Record low for 162-game season: 463, Chicago White Sox in 1968

Hits

Royals’ current number: 203

No. 29 team: 229, San Diego Padres

Royals’ pace: 1,096

Record low for 162-game season: 1,137, New York Yankees in 1968*

*Includes two games that ended in a tie

Doubles

Royals’ current number: 32

No. 29 team: 35, San Diego Padres

Royals’ pace: 173

Record low for 162-game season: 151, California Angels in 1969*

*Includes one game that ended in a tie

RBIs

Royals’ current number: 77

No. 29 team: 97, San Francisco Giants

Royals’ pace: 416

Record low for 162-game season: 421, Houston Colt 45s in 1963

Batting Average

Royals’ pace: .208

No. 29 team: .217, San Diego Padres

Record low for 162-game season: .214, New York Yankees in 1968*

*Includes two games that ended in a tie; record for 162 games in one season is .219 by 1963 New York Mets

On-base percentage

Royals’ pace: .270

No. 29 team: .284, San Diego Padres

Record low for 162-game season: .277, New York Mets in 1965*

*Includes two games that ended in a tie; record low for 162 games in one season is .283 by 1963 Houston Colt 45s

Slugging percentage

Royals’ pace: .329

No. 29 team: .341, San Francisco Giants

Record low for 162-game season: .301, Houston Colt 45s in 1963

On-base-plus slugging percentage

Royals’ pace: .600

No. 29 team: .631, San Francisco Giants

Record low for 162-game season: .584, Houston Colt 45s in 1963

Total bases

Royals’ current number: 322

No. 29 team: 370, San Francisco Giants

Royals’ pace: 1,739

Record low for 162-game season: 1,618, Houston Colt 45s in 1963

Extra-base hits

Royals’ current number: 62

No. 29 team: 75, Chicago White Sox

Royals’ pace: 335

Record low for 162-game season: 268, California Angels in 1969*

*Includes one game that ended in a tie

Royals' Brandon Moss addresses his offensive struggles

Outfielder Brandon Moss spoke about a slow start after a 1-0 loss to the Indians on Sunday.

Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star

 

Royals manager Ned Yost on Danny Duffy, offensive struggles

