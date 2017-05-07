Royals relish meeting, stage time with Garth Brooks

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 The Royals' Whit Merrifield describes Garth Brooks concert appearance Pause 2:20 Bee swarm invades Kauffman Stadium before Royals game 3:28 Where being different is comfortable for transgender teens 0:58 Ned Yost on Hammel, offense in Royals victory 1:13 Royals manager Ned Yost on bullpen hiccups, Josh Tomlin 1:35 Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic 1:03 Watch the Royals first Friday Fireworks show of 2017 season 1:12 Ned Yost on Ian Kennedy's rough start, injury 1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team' 2:33 Garth Brooks' organization donates press box for children Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kansas City Royals infielder Whit Merrifield talks about going on stage with other teammates at Saturday night's Garth Brooks concert. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star