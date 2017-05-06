Garth Brooks’ foundation will donate press box for the Royals’ Urban Youth Academy

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:33 Garth Brooks' organization donates press box for children Pause 0:58 Ned Yost on Hammel, offense in Royals victory 2:22 Royals activate Jorge Soler from Omaha 1:03 Watch the Royals first Friday Fireworks show of 2017 season 1:12 Ned Yost on Ian Kennedy's rough start, injury 1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear' 2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil 0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep 0:41 Jorge Bonifacio homers, settles into Royals' lineup 1:48 Royals manager Ned Yost hopeful Jorge Soler can offer help Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Garth Brooks and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday announced that Brooks' Teammates organization will donate a press box to the KC MLB Urban Youth Academy. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star