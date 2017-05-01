Poll: Should the Royals start trading players and plan for 2018?

The calendar says it’s May 1, but in some ways it seems like the Royals’ season has been underway for more than a month.
The Royals have lost nine straight games and have the worst record in baseball at 7-16. To reach 90 victories for the season (which is usually enough to make the playoffs), the Royals will have to go 83-56 from here on out. Do you think the Royals are capable of such a finish? Or do you think it’s time to blow things up and trade away soon-to-be free agents?
Some of the Royals would likely bring a nice haul in a trade. First baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, outfielder Lorenzo Cain, shortstop Alcides Escobar and pitcher Jason Vargas will be free agents at season’s end. And the Nationals have apparently shown an interest in closer Kelvin Herrera, who won’t be eligible for free-agency until after the 2018 season.
