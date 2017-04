The Royals optioned right-handed pitcher Jake Junis to Class AAA Omaha on Sunday.

The team did not announce a corresponding move.

Junis made one appearance for the Royals, pitching a scoreless inning in a loss to the A’s earlier in the week in his major-league debut.

He was called up along with pitcher Scott Alexander when reliever Matt Strahm was sent to Omaha and outfielder Terrance Gore to Class AA Northwest Arkansas.