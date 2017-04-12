Alex Gordon to start in right field for first time since 2010

Alex Gordon will play right field Wednesday night for the Royals, who continue their opening homestand against the A’s.
It will be Gordon’s first appearance in right field since 2010. He played three games in right that season during his transition from third base to left field.
Gordon played several games in right during spring training this year.
Brandon Moss, who only has been used as a designated hitter this season, will start in left field with Cheslor Cuthbert as the DH against A’s starter Andrew Triggs.
Jason Hammel makes his second start for the Royals.
The Royals lineup:
RF Alex Gordon
3B Mike Moustakas
CF Lorenzo Cain
1B Eric Hosmer
C Salvador Perez
LF Brandon Moss
DH Cheslor Cuthbert
SS Alcides Excobar
2B Raul Mondesi
P Jason Hammel (0-0)
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments