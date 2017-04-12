Royals

April 12, 2017 4:57 PM

Alex Gordon to start in right field for first time since 2010

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Alex Gordon will play right field Wednesday night for the Royals, who continue their opening homestand against the A’s.

It will be Gordon’s first appearance in right field since 2010. He played three games in right that season during his transition from third base to left field.

Gordon played several games in right during spring training this year.

Brandon Moss, who only has been used as a designated hitter this season, will start in left field with Cheslor Cuthbert as the DH against A’s starter Andrew Triggs.

Jason Hammel makes his second start for the Royals.

The Royals lineup:

RF Alex Gordon

3B Mike Moustakas

CF Lorenzo Cain

1B Eric Hosmer

C Salvador Perez

LF Brandon Moss

DH Cheslor Cuthbert

SS Alcides Excobar

2B Raul Mondesi

P Jason Hammel (0-0)

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Comments

