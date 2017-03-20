Royals release Jonathan Sanchez, reassign five players to minor-league camp

The Royals made another round of roster cuts Monday evening, reassigning five players to minor-league camp and releasing left-handed pitcher Jonathan Sanchez.
Among the players sent to minor-league camp: first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, who homered in the club’s 10-6 loss to the Reds on Monday at Surprise Stadium.
The club also reassigned infielder Garin Cecchini, catcher Parker Morin and right-handed pitchers Chris Withrow and Bobby Parnell.
The moves came one day after the club released right-handed pitcher Brandon League.
The Royals now have 38 players in camp and one player, left-hander Brian Flynn, on the 60-day disabled list. Nine players remaining in camp are nonroster invitees.
Sanchez was back with the Royals after a disastrous stint with the club in 2012. He hadn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2013, years after he appeared in the World Series and threw a no-hitter for the San Francisco Giants. He displayed increased velocity in winter ball, and the Royals opted to give him an opportunity on a low-risk, minor-league deal.
He allowed nine earned runs in 4 1/3 innings over five appearances.
Parnell, 32, also had limited success in camp, allowing 11 earned runs in six appearances. Withrow, 27, who last pitched for the Braves in 2016, allowed four runs in five games.
