Jorge Bonifacio home run breaks tie in Royals’ 4-2 win over the Rockies

1:50 Blue Springs native Logan Moon wins Royals' Mike Sweeney Award Pause

2:50 Royals manager Ned Yost gives update on WBC injury to Salvador Perez

3:19 Salvador Perez and Drew Butera form a solid 1-2 punch at catcher for Royals

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

1:53 Royals' Peter Moylan on playing in WBC after return from Team Australia

4:17 Crown Chasers episode three: Royals' stars made tough transition from top-rated prospects to major league success

1:43 Royals present minor-league awards at spring training

3:39 Slugger Brandon Moss fitting in with Royals