Jorge Bonifacio home run breaks tie in Royals’ 4-2 win over the Rockies

Outfielder Jorge Bonifacio is likely targeted to open the season at Class AAA Omaha, but he’s certainly made an impression on Royals manager Ned Yost in spring training.
“I thought last year he made big strides in spring training, had a really good year in Triple-A and showed up this year even better,” Yost said over the weekend. “He’s progressing quite nicely.”
On Monday, Bonifacio showed why he’s caught Yost’s eye when his home run against Luis Rivera in the eighth inning broke a tie and helped the Royals beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2.
Bonifacio, 23, is batting .455 (10 for 22) with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs this spring. Last year at Class AAA Omaha, Bonifacio hit 19 homers with 22 doubles and 86 RBIs in 134 games.
“He’s a kid that has progressed well,” Yost said. “Is he a guy who could play in the big leagues right now? Absolutely. He just needs opportunity. It’s nice to have guys like that that we feel if something happened, we’re well-covered.”
Chris Young started for the Royals and allowed four hits and a walk in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
“I threw some good pitches,” Young said. “Fastball command was better than my last two outings. Slider wasn’t as sharp, but that’s part of spring training. Pitches come and go and you try and get the feel for it and working through situations and building up arm strength. I like that I got through it.”
The Royals, 8-8, were down 2-0 when they tied it in the seventh against Adam Ottavino.
Cheslor Cuthbert hit a nubber in front of the plate and catcher Jan Vazquez’s throw to first was wild, allowing him to take second base. Cuthbert moved to third on a single by Whit Merrifield, who stole second. Both scored on a single by shortstop Ramon Torres.
Bonifacio opened the eighth inning with a homer, and Hunter Dozier cracked a solo shot with two outs in the ninth.
“I liked our pitching, I thought C.Y. was great, I thought Woody (Travis Wood) was good, Matt Strahm, a four-out save,” Yost said. “I liked the offense. I like the fact that for the first time in a week, we played a clean game defensively. That was good. There was a lot to like today.”
The regulars
Brandon Moss started in left field and was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts.
Right fielder Jorge Soler was 0 for 2 with a walk.
Mike Moustakas was the designated hitter and went 2 for 3 with a double.
The arms
Yender Caramo got one out in the fourth inning when he took over for Young. Caramo has made seven appearances this spring without allowing a run in 6 1/3 innings.
Wood, who is in contention for the fifth spot in the rotation, pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up two runs and six hits with a walk and a strikeout.
The young guys
In addition to the two-run single, Torres made a nice relay throw home to get Tony Wolters trying to score on Stephen Cardullo’s double.
Raul Mondesi played in his first game since a collision at first base Friday against the A’s and was 1 for 3.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments