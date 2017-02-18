Somebody sent Salvador Perez a bat from ‘The Walking Dead’ for some reason

Relax, it’s just a promotion.
In the opening days of spring training, Royals catcher Salvador Perez was seen walking around the clubhouse toting a wooden bat wrapped in barbed wire.
It turns out the bat was a gift from somebody associated with “The Walking Dead,” the zombie-filled television series that airs on AMC. The bat is a replica version of “Lucille” — a weapon used by character Negan in the show. Perez said he and his wife are big fans of the show.
“It’s a nice show,” Perez said. “It looks real.”
For the moment, the bat has taken up residence in the clubhouse. How long will it stay? We’ll see.
“Hopefully,” Perez joked, “I never use it.”
Rustin Dodd
