The Royals plan to experiment with Alex Gordon in center field during spring training

In the laid back confines of spring training, there exists space for creativity, experimentation and a little fun.
With this ethos in mind, the Royals have hatched a plan that might seem a little out there. As major-league camp kicks into gear over the next two weeks, left fielder Alex Gordon is slated to log time in center.
Royals manager Ned Yost revealed the idea on Friday morning as the team took the field for its first full-squad workout. It is part of a larger gambit to juggle the outfield alignments and look at possible options, Yost said.
“We’re going to be pretty open-minded and experimental here in spring training with our outfield,” Yost said. “We’re going to move Gordy around, play him some in center and in right, too. We know he’s a Gold Glove left fielder. But we’re going to move him around.”
The idea of Gordon playing center field during the regular season remains improbable. The club will open with Lorenzo Cain in center field, while Paulo Orlando is a suitable fill-in at the position. But the club remains committed to flexibility.
The news of the experiment also delighted Gordon, who has hounded Yost and first-base coach Rusty Kuntz for years about playing center field.
“Happiest thing I’ve heard all camp,” Gordon said. “I’ve been begging. It kind of started as being serious, and then it was more of a joke because he never did it. So I kind of just gave Rusty a hard time.”
By shifting alignments and combinations in the outfield, the Royals may be able to find the most suitable position for newcomer Jorge Soler, who projects as a slightly below-average defender. Soler is expected to start every day in right field, but for now, Yost will not commit to anything.
The Royals also have designated hitter Brandon Moss and utilityman Whit Merrifield as options in the outfield. Yost said infielders Christian Colon and Cheslor Cuthbert could play some outfield, too. But for the moment, the most intriguing proposition is Gordon moving away from his home in left.
“I want to see Gordy in center field,” Yost said. “He’s always wanted to play center field. He’s always been bugging me for five years to play center field. And spring training is a time when you can experiment. You can allow him to live out his fantasy.”
The fantasy may be temporary. But Gordon is excited for the opportunity. For years, he has spent time in center field while shagging during batting practice. Now he will likely get a chance in a game situation.
“Cain and [Jarrod] Dyson always made fun of me because they didn’t think I could handle it,” Gordon said. “We’ll see this spring, though. It’ll be fun.”
