A look at the Kansas City Royals' Dominican Baseball Academy

Victor Baez gives a tour of the Kansas City Royals' Dominican Baseball Academy.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Dayton Moore on Yordano Ventura: 'We’re gonna miss him'

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who mesmerized fans with his precocious talent, scintillating fastball and fiery swagger, was killed in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Ventura was 25. “He was a huge part of the history of The Royals and we’re gonna miss him,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.

