Royals lose two minor-league pitchers in Rule 5 draft, draft a young arm from Yankees system

1:51 Mayor Sly James keeps his focus on Kansas City despite second-term challenges Pause

0:18 The excellence of Wade Davis

1:22 Royals GM Dayton Moore discusses Wade Davis trade

2:13 Danny Duffy, Royals' front office staff spend anniversary of World Series parade providing service

2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case

1:23 Will it fit? (When the gift is bigger than your car)

2:31 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Raiders win, Derrick Johnson's injury

33:19 Chiefs-Raiders postgame analysis

2:03 Rogue One: 'A Star Wars Story' commercial says #CreateCourage