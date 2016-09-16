Watch Royals rookie Hunter Dozier record his first big-league hit

The wait lasted more than two weeks, but Royals rookie Hunter Dozier finally recorded his first major-league hit on Thursday, roping a double to deep left on Oakland reliever Dillon Overton.
The hit came in the ninth inning of a 14-5 loss to the A’s. Dozier entered the game in the late innings and finished 1 for 2 at the plate.
“I was just looking to hit a fastball early, and he gave me one,” Dozier said. “I put a pretty good swing on it.”
Watch Dozier’s first hit right here:
Off the bat, Dozier recognized he squared it up. But even then, he said, he knew he didn’t get enough to power one out.
“I knew I didn’t get it,” Dozier said. “A little too much top spin, a little too out front. I was honestly just trying to put the bat on the ball and hit something hard.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments