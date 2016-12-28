Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant lead list of 2016 Legacy Award winners

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Wednesday announced its 2016 Legacy Award winners, led by Boston outfielder Mookie Betts and Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.
Betts and Bryant won the Oscar Charleston Award, given by the museum to the American and National league most valuable players. The museum named its MVP award for Charleston, the Negro Leagues star outfielder who Buck O’Neil once said was “Willie Mays before there was ever a Willie Mays.”
Boston’s Rick Porcello and Washington’s Max Scherzer, two 20-game winners, won the Wilber “Bullet” Rogan Award as the AL and NL pitchers of the year. The award is named after the former Kansas City Monarchs ace who won more Negro Leagues games than any other pitcher.
The awards, which the museum started in 2000, will be presented to the winners at the museum or in-stadium during the 2017 major-league season. Here is the complete list of winners:
▪ Oscar Charleston Award (AL and NL most valuable players): Mookie Betts, Boston; Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
▪ Wilbur “Bullet” Rogan Award (AL and NL pitchers of the year): Rick Porcello, Boston; Max Scherzer, Washington
▪ Larry Doby Award (AL and NL rookies of the year): Michael Fulmer, Detroit; Cory Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Josh Gibson Award (AL and NL home run leaders): Mark Trumbo, Baltimore; Chris Carter, Milwaukee (tie), and Nolan Arenado, Colorado (tie)
▪ Walter “Buck” Leonard Award (AL and NL batting champions): Jose Altuve, Houston; DJ LeMahieu, Colorado
▪ Hilton Smith Award (AL and NL save leaders): Zach Britton, Baltimore; Jeurys Familia, New York Mets
▪ James “Cool Papa” Bell Award (AL and NL stolen base leaders): Rajai Davis, Cleveland; Johnathan Villar, Milwaukee
▪ Charles Isham “C. I.” Taylor Award (AL and NL managers of the year): Terry Francona, Cleveland; Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Andrew “Rube” Foster Award (AL and NL executives of the year): Mike Chernoff, Cleveland; Theo Epstein, Chicago Cubs
▪ Kansas City Monarchs Award (Royals player and pitcher of the year): Eric Hosmer and Danny Duffy
