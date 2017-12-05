Park Hill’s Ronnie Bell wins Simone Award as top high school football player in KC

More Videos 0:37 Park Hill senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell on winning the 2017 Simone Award Pause 3:12 Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 1:54 Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion 0:46 Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 1:07 Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:49 Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:39 Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show 0:40 Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith 0:25 The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 0:44 Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Park Hill senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell on winning the 2017 Simone Award Park Hill senior Ronnie Bell won the 35th annual Thomas A. Simone Award as the top football player in the Kansas City area, announced Tuesday morning during a ceremony inside the Park Hill gymnasium. Park Hill senior Ronnie Bell won the 35th annual Thomas A. Simone Award as the top football player in the Kansas City area, announced Tuesday morning during a ceremony inside the Park Hill gymnasium. Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star

