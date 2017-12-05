Park Hill’s Ronnie Bell wins Simone Award as top high school football player in KC

Park Hill senior Ronnie Bell won the 35th annual Thomas A. Simone Award as the top football player in the Kansas City area, announced Tuesday morning during a ceremony inside the Park Hill gymnasium.
In his senior season, Bell caught 89 passes for 1,605 yards and 21 touchdowns, helping Park Hill win its first Suburban Gold Conference championship. The Trojans also reached the Missouri Class 6 state semifinals.
According to the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association record book, Bell’s 21 touchdowns are the fourth most in state history and the most by a player from the Kansas City area.
Bell signed last month to play basketball at Missouri State.
Lee’s Summit West running back Phillip Brooks, Blue Valley North quarterback Graham Mertz and Staley quarterback John Raybourn were also finalists for the Simone Award.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
