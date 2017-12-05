Park Hill’s Ronnie Bell wins Simone Award as top high school football player in KC

More Videos

Park Hill senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell on winning the 2017 Simone Award 0:37

Park Hill senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell on winning the 2017 Simone Award

Pause
Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 3:12

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion 1:54

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:46

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:07

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show 1:39

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show

Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith 0:40

Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith

The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 0:25

The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time

Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou 0:44

Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou

  • Park Hill senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell on winning the 2017 Simone Award

    Park Hill senior Ronnie Bell won the 35th annual Thomas A. Simone Award as the top football player in the Kansas City area, announced Tuesday morning during a ceremony inside the Park Hill gymnasium.

Park Hill senior Ronnie Bell won the 35th annual Thomas A. Simone Award as the top football player in the Kansas City area, announced Tuesday morning during a ceremony inside the Park Hill gymnasium. Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star
Park Hill senior Ronnie Bell won the 35th annual Thomas A. Simone Award as the top football player in the Kansas City area, announced Tuesday morning during a ceremony inside the Park Hill gymnasium. Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star

High School Sports

Park Hill’s Ronnie Bell wins Simone Award as top high school football player in KC

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

December 05, 2017 10:58 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 26 MINUTES AGO

Park Hill senior Ronnie Bell won the 35th annual Thomas A. Simone Award as the top football player in the Kansas City area, announced Tuesday morning during a ceremony inside the Park Hill gymnasium.

In his senior season, Bell caught 89 passes for 1,605 yards and 21 touchdowns, helping Park Hill win its first Suburban Gold Conference championship. The Trojans also reached the Missouri Class 6 state semifinals.

According to the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association record book, Bell’s 21 touchdowns are the fourth most in state history and the most by a player from the Kansas City area.

Bell signed last month to play basketball at Missouri State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lee’s Summit West running back Phillip Brooks, Blue Valley North quarterback Graham Mertz and Staley quarterback John Raybourn were also finalists for the Simone Award.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Park Hill senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell on winning the 2017 Simone Award 0:37

Park Hill senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell on winning the 2017 Simone Award

Pause
Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 3:12

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion 1:54

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:46

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:07

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show 1:39

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show

Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith 0:40

Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith

The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 0:25

The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time

Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou 0:44

Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou

  • Park Hill senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell on winning the 2017 Simone Award

    Park Hill senior Ronnie Bell won the 35th annual Thomas A. Simone Award as the top football player in the Kansas City area, announced Tuesday morning during a ceremony inside the Park Hill gymnasium.

Park Hill senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell on winning the 2017 Simone Award

View More Video