Here’s a list of Missouri-side high school signings with collegiate athletic programs

Bradley Frye, Barstow, tennis, Southern California
Dawson Lee, Belton, soccer, Missouri State
Payton Minnis, Blue Springs, softball, Missouri State
Reggie Kanagawa, Blue Springs, softball, BYU
Maddy Lavelle, Blue Springs, softball, Emporia State
Hallie Walls, Blue Springs, softball, Labette CC
Mia Quigg, Blue Springs, gymnastics, Illinois State
Kennedi Davis, Blue Springs, gymnastics, Arizona
Jake Hubbard, Blue Springs, swimming, UMSL
Abby Cisneros, Blue Springs South, softball, Central Methodist
Madison Crosslin, Blue Springs South, softball, Syracuse
Nicole Curtis, Blue Springs South, softball, Park
Tori Findley, Blue Springs South, cross country/track, Missouri
Allante Hall, Blue Springs South, baseball, Arkansas
Danielle Hotalling, Blue Springs South, cross country/track, Creighton
Kailee Odegard, Blue Springs South, softball, Emporia State
Sydney Righi, Blue Springs South, softball, Emporia State
Haley Woolf, Blue Springs South, softball, Evansville
Hailey Alvis, Fort Osage, cross country/track, Missouri Southern
Autumn Bicknell, Grain Valley, softball, Maple Woods CC
Mikaela Griechen, Grain Valley, tennis, Kansas Wesleyan
Miranda Griechen, Grain Valley, tennis, Kansas Wesleyan
Abbie Nicas, Grain Valley, softball, Avila
Asya Harris, Grain Valley, volleyball, Eckerd
Sydney Wiedenmann, Grain Valley, volleyball, Benedictine
Jordan Lathon, Grandview, basketball, Northwestern
Mason Taylor, Grandview, basketball, Air Force
Damien Daniels, Hogan Prep, Abilene Christian, basketball
Callie Schwarzenbach, Kearney, volleyball, Nebraska
Grant Sloan, Kearney, swimming, Wyoming
Morgan Bonderer, Kearney, swimming, Nebraska-Omaha
Lexi Kump, Kearney, softball, UMKC
Brielle Beavers, Lee’s Summit, softball, Avila
Ashlyn Cook, Lee’s Summit, softball, Central Missouri
Andy Huffman, Lee’s Summit, swimming, Missouri S&T
Claire Lock, Lee’s Summit, basketball, UMKC
Liam Bresette, Lee’s Summit North, swimming, Arizona State
Marisa Davis, Lee’s Summit North, softball, Southeast Missouri State
Madison Gordon, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Oklahoma Baptist
McKenzie Jones, Lee’s Summit North, softball, William Jewell
Olivia Krehbiel, Lee’s Summit North, softball, Central Missouri
Aiyana Johnson, Lee’s Summit North, basketball, Stephen F. Austin
Mackenzie Markley, Lee’s Summit North, acrobatics and tumbling, Arizona Christian
Erica Odell, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Arizona State
Shay Morgan, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Oklahoma Baptist
Alexis Roe, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Maryville University
Paige Stahl, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Midland University
Kiersten Steinbrugge, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Oklahoma Baptist
Nick Andrews, Lee’s Summit West, tennis, Rockhurst
Yor Anei, Lee’s Summit West, basketball, Oklahoma State
Faith Beaty, Lee’s Summit West, golf, Park
Christian Bishop, Lee’s Summit West, basketball, Creighton
Ben Burnett, Lee’s Summit West, cross country, Washburn
Haylie Dickerson, Lee’s Summit West, volleyball, Benedictine
Pranathi Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, tennis, Nebraska Kearney
Chase Goeringer, Lee’s Summit West, baseball, William Jewell
Jana Shawver, Lee’s Summit West, track, Kansas
Gabrielle Sanchez, Oak Park, softball, Labette CC
Richie Sander, Oak Park, baseball, Northwest Missouri State
Jessica Callahan, Odessa, softball, Maple Woods CC
Kinly Grubb, Odessa, basketball, Fort Hays State
Kloe Hilbrenner, Odessa, softball, SIU Edwardsville
Ronnie Bell, Park Hill, basketball, Missouri State
Weston DiBlasi, Park Hill, wrestling, Iowa State
Liam Henry, Park Hill, baseball, Arkansas
Madison Michaelis, Park Hill, volleyball, Pittsburg State
Nani Welsh, Park Hill, swimming, Drury
Benjamin Zahnd, Park Hill, baseball, William Jewell
Garrett Presko, Pembroke Hill, baseball, Evansville
Austin Kincaid, Platte County, wrestling, Missouri Valley
Cody Phippen, Platte County, wrestling, Air Force
Lauren Walker, Platte County, rowing, Kansas State
Logan Gish, Pleasant Hill, volleyball, Lipscomb
Wesley McCullough, Raymore-Peculiar, basketball, Sioux Falls
Katie Bean, Smithville, track, Central Missouri
Savannah Oesterle, Smithville, golf, Park
Karsen Reid, Smithville, baseball, Arkansas State
Danielle White, Smithville, softball, Park
Jackson Dierenfeldt, Staley, baseball, Drury
Zach Elam, Staley, wrestling, Missouri
Carson Gates, Staley, tennis, Michigan State
Lou Gilbert, Staley, softball, Baylor
Hannah Gregg, Staley, rowing, Kansas
Lauren Lauvetz, Staley, softball, Nebraska-Omaha
Brittanie Shepherd, Staley, softball, Emporia State
Hannah Smith, Staley, rowing, Kansas State
Olivia Wansing, Staley, volleyball, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Matthew McWilliams, Summit Christian Academy, baseball, Wichita State
Erin Davis, Truman, basketball, Pittsburg State
Gracie Ekberg, Truman, softball, St. Mary’s
Lexi Lopez, Truman, softball, Maple Woods CC
Nick Wheeler, Truman, baseball, Central Methodist
