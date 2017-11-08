Blue Springs South’s Allante Hall, who played in the Ban Johnson All-Star Game this summer (above), has signed to play baseball at Arkansas.
High School Sports

Here’s a list of Missouri-side high school signings with collegiate athletic programs

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

November 08, 2017 8:12 PM

Bradley Frye, Barstow, tennis, Southern California

Dawson Lee, Belton, soccer, Missouri State

Payton Minnis, Blue Springs, softball, Missouri State

Reggie Kanagawa, Blue Springs, softball, BYU

Maddy Lavelle, Blue Springs, softball, Emporia State

Hallie Walls, Blue Springs, softball, Labette CC

Mia Quigg, Blue Springs, gymnastics, Illinois State

Kennedi Davis, Blue Springs, gymnastics, Arizona

Jake Hubbard, Blue Springs, swimming, UMSL

Abby Cisneros, Blue Springs South, softball, Central Methodist

Madison Crosslin, Blue Springs South, softball, Syracuse

Nicole Curtis, Blue Springs South, softball, Park

Tori Findley, Blue Springs South, cross country/track, Missouri

Allante Hall, Blue Springs South, baseball, Arkansas

Danielle Hotalling, Blue Springs South, cross country/track, Creighton

Kailee Odegard, Blue Springs South, softball, Emporia State

Sydney Righi, Blue Springs South, softball, Emporia State

Haley Woolf, Blue Springs South, softball, Evansville

Hailey Alvis, Fort Osage, cross country/track, Missouri Southern

Autumn Bicknell, Grain Valley, softball, Maple Woods CC

Mikaela Griechen, Grain Valley, tennis, Kansas Wesleyan

Miranda Griechen, Grain Valley, tennis, Kansas Wesleyan

Abbie Nicas, Grain Valley, softball, Avila

Asya Harris, Grain Valley, volleyball, Eckerd

Sydney Wiedenmann, Grain Valley, volleyball, Benedictine

Jordan Lathon, Grandview, basketball, Northwestern

Mason Taylor, Grandview, basketball, Air Force

Damien Daniels, Hogan Prep, Abilene Christian, basketball

Callie Schwarzenbach, Kearney, volleyball, Nebraska

Grant Sloan, Kearney, swimming, Wyoming

Morgan Bonderer, Kearney, swimming, Nebraska-Omaha

Lexi Kump, Kearney, softball, UMKC

Brielle Beavers, Lee’s Summit, softball, Avila

Ashlyn Cook, Lee’s Summit, softball, Central Missouri

Andy Huffman, Lee’s Summit, swimming, Missouri S&T

Claire Lock, Lee’s Summit, basketball, UMKC

Liam Bresette, Lee’s Summit North, swimming, Arizona State

Marisa Davis, Lee’s Summit North, softball, Southeast Missouri State

Madison Gordon, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Oklahoma Baptist

McKenzie Jones, Lee’s Summit North, softball, William Jewell

Olivia Krehbiel, Lee’s Summit North, softball, Central Missouri

Aiyana Johnson, Lee’s Summit North, basketball, Stephen F. Austin

Mackenzie Markley, Lee’s Summit North, acrobatics and tumbling, Arizona Christian

Erica Odell, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Arizona State

Shay Morgan, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Oklahoma Baptist

Alexis Roe, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Maryville University

Paige Stahl, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Midland University

Kiersten Steinbrugge, Lee’s Summit North, lacrosse, Oklahoma Baptist

Nick Andrews, Lee’s Summit West, tennis, Rockhurst

Yor Anei, Lee’s Summit West, basketball, Oklahoma State

Faith Beaty, Lee’s Summit West, golf, Park

Christian Bishop, Lee’s Summit West, basketball, Creighton

Ben Burnett, Lee’s Summit West, cross country, Washburn

Haylie Dickerson, Lee’s Summit West, volleyball, Benedictine

Pranathi Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, tennis, Nebraska Kearney

Chase Goeringer, Lee’s Summit West, baseball, William Jewell

Jana Shawver, Lee’s Summit West, track, Kansas

Gabrielle Sanchez, Oak Park, softball, Labette CC

Richie Sander, Oak Park, baseball, Northwest Missouri State

Jessica Callahan, Odessa, softball, Maple Woods CC

Kinly Grubb, Odessa, basketball, Fort Hays State

Kloe Hilbrenner, Odessa, softball, SIU Edwardsville

Ronnie Bell, Park Hill, basketball, Missouri State

Weston DiBlasi, Park Hill, wrestling, Iowa State

Liam Henry, Park Hill, baseball, Arkansas

Madison Michaelis, Park Hill, volleyball, Pittsburg State

Nani Welsh, Park Hill, swimming, Drury

Benjamin Zahnd, Park Hill, baseball, William Jewell

Garrett Presko, Pembroke Hill, baseball, Evansville

Austin Kincaid, Platte County, wrestling, Missouri Valley

Cody Phippen, Platte County, wrestling, Air Force

Lauren Walker, Platte County, rowing, Kansas State

Logan Gish, Pleasant Hill, volleyball, Lipscomb

Wesley McCullough, Raymore-Peculiar, basketball, Sioux Falls

Katie Bean, Smithville, track, Central Missouri

Savannah Oesterle, Smithville, golf, Park

Karsen Reid, Smithville, baseball, Arkansas State

Danielle White, Smithville, softball, Park

Jackson Dierenfeldt, Staley, baseball, Drury

Zach Elam, Staley, wrestling, Missouri

Carson Gates, Staley, tennis, Michigan State

Lou Gilbert, Staley, softball, Baylor

Hannah Gregg, Staley, rowing, Kansas

Lauren Lauvetz, Staley, softball, Nebraska-Omaha

Brittanie Shepherd, Staley, softball, Emporia State

Hannah Smith, Staley, rowing, Kansas State

Olivia Wansing, Staley, volleyball, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Matthew McWilliams, Summit Christian Academy, baseball, Wichita State

Erin Davis, Truman, basketball, Pittsburg State

Gracie Ekberg, Truman, softball, St. Mary’s

Lexi Lopez, Truman, softball, Maple Woods CC

Nick Wheeler, Truman, baseball, Central Methodist

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

