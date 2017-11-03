Park Hill knocks out Rockhurst

More Videos 1:04 SM North football players raise money for Super Bo Pause 2:01 Friday night touchdowns in KC: playoff edition 2:10 A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 2:47 Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson 5:03 Recruited by Kansas, Norm Stewart went on to become a Missouri legend 2:09 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks blowout win over Pitt State 2:03 Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 1:37 2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign 2:06 Reid on Hali “I’m not even sure what’s going on right now” Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Park Hill celebrates playoff victory over Rockhurst Park Hill High School had plenty to be happy about after a 28-14 home football win over Rockhurst in the Missouri Class 6 District 4 title game on Nov. 3, 2017. Park Hill High School had plenty to be happy about after a 28-14 home football win over Rockhurst in the Missouri Class 6 District 4 title game on Nov. 3, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Park Hill High School had plenty to be happy about after a 28-14 home football win over Rockhurst in the Missouri Class 6 District 4 title game on Nov. 3, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star