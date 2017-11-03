Park Hill knocks out Rockhurst

Park Hill senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell can thank his mom for his big smile and boyish good looks.
When it comes to the video-game jukes and blinding speed he displayed in Friday’s 28-14 home playoff victory over Rockhurst, Bell made sure to give credit where it was due.
“I think it’s a gift, and I’ve got to thank my dad, if anything. It’s a little wiggle that he taught me,” Bell said with a laugh.
Park Hill’s big-play ability — and Rockhurst’s inability to take advantage of first-half opportunities — laid the groundwork for the Trojans’ Missouri Class 6 District 4 title victory over the Hawklets.
The Trojans (10-2) struck first when Devin Haney scooped up a blocked field goal and raced 70 yards for a score. Bell then worked his magic, turning a simple screen pass into a 62-yard touchdown.
The Hawklets’ first three trips to the red zone all fizzled out due to penalties, poor execution and one turnover.
“The first half killed us,” Rockhurst coach Tony Severino said. “We had so many opportunities in the first half. The blocked field goal turned into a touchdown, that might have been the backbreaker.”
The Hawklets (8-4) had success moving the ball, outgaining Park Hill in the first half. Senior running back Brady McCanles ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns, but Rockhurst was unable to consistently sustain drives.
Park Hill, meanwhile, put out a solid effort across the board. The special teams scored a touchdown. Bell caught seven passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Dorian Clayton killed the final five minutes with eight consecutive runs, and finished with 161 yards on 27 carries.
And the Trojan defense came up big, forcing two turnovers and putting constant pressure on Rockhurst quarterback Derek Green.
“The kids were ready for this game,” Park Hill coach Josh Hood said. “They were focused and loose, and that was the key to our week.”
Plus there was the added bonus of returning the favor.
“Coming into this game, of course we know this is the team that knocked us off last year,” Bell said. “We played with a chip on our shoulder all year. But the chip couldn’t be any bigger this week, and we definitely came ready to play. “This senior class, I believe is 26-2 at home. We knew we had to take care of business and get that 27th win.”
In the din of the postgame celebration, Bell was told that the Trojans will have a rematch with Blue Springs in next week’s Class 6A semifinals. Park Hill won the first meeting 28-25 back on Sept. 9th.
“Is that who won?” Bell asked.
“We’ll take care of them.”
