Bishop Miege still in 4A under new Kansas high school football classifications

The Kansas High School Activities Association announced Tuesday the changes made to football classifications based on enrollment figures of its member schools. The new classifications will take effect in the fall of 2018.
De Soto, which currently plays in Class 4A-Division I, will move up to Class 5A. J.C. Harmon will play in Class 6A.
Bonner Springs will move down to Class 4A, Bishop Ward and Osawatomie to 3A, and Oskaloosa and Pleasant Ridge to 2A.
Bishop Miege, which some area schools had hoped would be subject to a potential multiplier or modifier rule, will remain in Class 4A.
KSHSAA also released classifications for non-football activities for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.
J.C. Harmon was the only Kansas City-area school to move up a level and will now compete in Class 6A. Wyandotte will move down to Class 5A, where it will be joined by the newly opened Olathe West. Sumner Academy will compete in Class 4A and McLouth in 2A.
Member schools voted in June to reclassify football, eliminating divisions in Class 4A, and increase the number of schools in top classifications for non-football activities.
