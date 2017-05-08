Overland Park teen selected to USTA Junior Leadership Team

Alisa Prinyarux of Overland Park was among 32 players nationwide selected recently to the United States Tennis Association’s Junior Leadership Team.
Prinyarux, 14, is part of the USTA’s second annual Junior Leadership Team, which recognizes America’s finest junior tennis players who exhibit leadership, sportsmanship and character on and off the court.
A freshman at Blue Valley Northwest, Prinyarux, has been ranked the No. 1 junior girl in the USTA Missouri Valley Section in both the 12- and 14-and-under age groups and has ranked among the Top 100 14-and-unders nationally. She’s won a number of national and sectional singles and doubles titles and last fall teamed with Kylee White to go 20-0 and win the Kansas Class 6A state doubles championship.
“These players truly are role models who exhibit character well beyond their years, both on the tennis court and in the community,” said Bill Mountford, the USTA’s Director of Junior Tournaments. “We’re happy to have a way to give them some of the recognition they truly deserve with the USTA Junior Leadership Team.”
