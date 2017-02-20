Staley reigns supreme in Class 4 state wrestling

There’s a new king of Missouri Class 4 wrestling. And it’s from the same neighborhood as the old king.
Staley finished the three-day state tournament at Mizzou Arena in Columbia with the first team wrestling title in its history ending Park Hill’s four-year reign as the top team in the state’s biggest class. Staley, which edged out Park Hill for the district title the week before, finished with 119.5 team points. Park Hill ended up third with 97 points, just behind runner-up Christian Brothers College of St. Louis.
Staley had an individual champion in Zach Elam at 195 pounds, and he was just one of 10 Northland wrestlers who brought home state titles. That list includes Kearney’s Clayton Singh, who won his third straight championship with the Class 3 120-pound title; Smithville’s Alex Rivera, who made it two straight titles with his victory in the Class 2 138-pound final, and Liberty freshman Jeremiah Reno, who capped a 44-0 season by winning the Class 4 106-pound championship.
Comments