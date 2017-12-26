J’Mon Moore became a leader for Mizzou. Now he gets a Houston homecoming

More Videos 1:41 Drew Lock discusses Texas Bowl matchup Pause 1:55 What's behind Mizzou football team's big turnaround? 1:48 Tom Herman, Texas coach, on Mizzou, Texas Bowl 3:05 Raising a 6-foot-5 338 pound offensive lineman 1:22 Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start 1:15 MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period 0:20 Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou 0:48 Mizzou WR J’Mon Moore is thinking about eight wins 3:35 Cuonzo Martin on Mizzou's Braggin' Rights loss 1:24 Five reasons why Drew Lock was destined for a record season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

J’Mon Moore says Mizzou 'very motivated' to win bowl game Senior MU receiver J'Mon Moore is finishing off his second consecutive season with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He grew up in Missouri City, Texas, not far from Houston, where Mizzou will take on the Texas Longhorns in the Texas Bowl. Senior MU receiver J'Mon Moore is finishing off his second consecutive season with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He grew up in Missouri City, Texas, not far from Houston, where Mizzou will take on the Texas Longhorns in the Texas Bowl. Aaron Reiss areiss@kcstar.com

Senior MU receiver J'Mon Moore is finishing off his second consecutive season with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He grew up in Missouri City, Texas, not far from Houston, where Mizzou will take on the Texas Longhorns in the Texas Bowl. Aaron Reiss areiss@kcstar.com