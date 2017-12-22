He was 6-2 in fifth grade but basketball didn’t come easy for this Mizzou freshman

More Videos 1:26 Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon Pause 7:46 Jordan Barnett previews Braggin' Rights Game 1:11 Bowl berth would be 'huge' for Drew Lock and Mizzou 3:07 MU’s Jeremiah Tilmon on being excited: 'I had to ask coach to take me out of game' 1:06 Watch what coach Cuonzo Martin said to SFA in their locker room after Tuesday's win 0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 2:12 Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon Jeremiah Tilmon, Mizzou’s freshman center, originally signed a letter of intent to play for Illinois. Martin and Tilmon are both from East St. Louis, Illinois. Jeremiah Tilmon, Mizzou’s freshman center, originally signed a letter of intent to play for Illinois. Martin and Tilmon are both from East St. Louis, Illinois. Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star

