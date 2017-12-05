Mizzou’s Drew Lock is coaches’ all-SEC first-team quarterback as well

The four Missouri players who were chosen to the Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference team also made the coaches’ team released Tuesday.
Drew Lock, Missouri’s junior quarterback from Lee’s Summit, was chosen to the coaches’ first team a day after being chosen first-team QB by the AP.
Three other Tigers made the coaches’ second team in addition to the AP second team: senior wideout J’Mon Moore, senior defensive end Marcell Frazier and true freshman tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.
2017 Coaches’ All-SEC football team
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
First-team offense
TE: Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
OL: Isaiah Wynn, Georgia; Braden Smith, Auburn; Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State; Jonah Williams, Alabama
C: Will Clapp, LSU
WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss; Calvin Ridley, Alabama
QB: Drew Lock, Missouri
RB: Kerryon Johnson, Auburn; Nick Chubb, Georgia
All-purpose: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
PK: Daniel Carlson, Auburn
First-team defense
DL: Jeff Holland, Auburn; Montez Sweat, Mississippi State; Raekwon Davis, Alabama; Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
LB: Roquan Smith, Georgia; Devin White, LSU; Skai Moore, South Carolina
DB: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama; Duke Dawson, Florida; Armani Watts, Texas A&M; Carlton Davis, Auburn
P: JK Scott, Alabama
Return specialist: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Second-team offense
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee; Garrett Brumfield, LSU; Martez Ivey, Florida; Greg Little, Ole Miss
C: Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
WR: J’Mon Moore, Missouri; Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
QB: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
RB: Benny Snell, Kentucky; Derrius Guice, LSU
All-purpose: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
PK: Eddy Pineiro, Florida
Second-team defense
DL: Da’Ron Payne, Alabama; Marcell Frazier, Missouri; Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama; Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
LB: Rashaan Evans, Alabama; Lorenzo Carter, Georgia; Tre’ Williams, Auburn
DB: Ronnie Harrison, Alabama; Donte Jackson, LSU; Greedy Williams, LSU; Deandre Baker, Georgia
P: Johnny Townsend, Florida
Return specialist: DJ Chark, LSU
