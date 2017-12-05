More Videos

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period 1:15

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period

Pause
Mizzou OC Josh Heupel explains Drew Lock's evolution 0:47

Mizzou OC Josh Heupel explains Drew Lock's evolution

Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start 1:22

Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start

Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss 3:03

Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss

Missouri football coach Barry Odom after loss to Auburn: 'I'm going to win here' 2:41

Missouri football coach Barry Odom after loss to Auburn: 'I'm going to win here'

Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou 0:20

Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:46

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:07

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show 1:39

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show

  • Drew Lock: ‘Securing the bag’ brought ‘juice’ to Mizzou’s offense

    The junior quarterback adopted a phrase from music producer DJ Khaled before Mizzou began its five-game winning streak.

The junior quarterback adopted a phrase from music producer DJ Khaled before Mizzou began its five-game winning streak. Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star
The junior quarterback adopted a phrase from music producer DJ Khaled before Mizzou began its five-game winning streak. Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star

University of Missouri

Mizzou’s Drew Lock is coaches’ all-SEC first-team quarterback as well

The Kansas City Star

December 05, 2017 02:12 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The four Missouri players who were chosen to the Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference team also made the coaches’ team released Tuesday.

Drew Lock, Missouri’s junior quarterback from Lee’s Summit, was chosen to the coaches’ first team a day after being chosen first-team QB by the AP.

Three other Tigers made the coaches’ second team in addition to the AP second team: senior wideout J’Mon Moore, senior defensive end Marcell Frazier and true freshman tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

2017 Coaches’ All-SEC football team

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

First-team offense

TE: Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

OL: Isaiah Wynn, Georgia; Braden Smith, Auburn; Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State; Jonah Williams, Alabama

C: Will Clapp, LSU

WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss; Calvin Ridley, Alabama

QB: Drew Lock, Missouri

RB: Kerryon Johnson, Auburn; Nick Chubb, Georgia

All-purpose: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

PK: Daniel Carlson, Auburn

First-team defense

DL: Jeff Holland, Auburn; Montez Sweat, Mississippi State; Raekwon Davis, Alabama; Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

LB: Roquan Smith, Georgia; Devin White, LSU; Skai Moore, South Carolina

DB: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama; Duke Dawson, Florida; Armani Watts, Texas A&M; Carlton Davis, Auburn

P: JK Scott, Alabama

Return specialist: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Second-team offense

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee; Garrett Brumfield, LSU; Martez Ivey, Florida; Greg Little, Ole Miss

C: Bradley Bozeman, Alabama

WR: J’Mon Moore, Missouri; Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

QB: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

RB: Benny Snell, Kentucky; Derrius Guice, LSU

All-purpose: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

PK: Eddy Pineiro, Florida

Second-team defense

DL: Da’Ron Payne, Alabama; Marcell Frazier, Missouri; Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama; Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss

LB: Rashaan Evans, Alabama; Lorenzo Carter, Georgia; Tre’ Williams, Auburn

DB: Ronnie Harrison, Alabama; Donte Jackson, LSU; Greedy Williams, LSU; Deandre Baker, Georgia

P: Johnny Townsend, Florida

Return specialist: DJ Chark, LSU

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period 1:15

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period

Pause
Mizzou OC Josh Heupel explains Drew Lock's evolution 0:47

Mizzou OC Josh Heupel explains Drew Lock's evolution

Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start 1:22

Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start

Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss 3:03

Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss

Missouri football coach Barry Odom after loss to Auburn: 'I'm going to win here' 2:41

Missouri football coach Barry Odom after loss to Auburn: 'I'm going to win here'

Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou 0:20

Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:46

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:07

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show 1:39

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show

  • MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period

    High school football recruits can now sign during Dec. 20-22 rather than wait until February.

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period

View More Video