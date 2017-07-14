Mizzou’s J’Mon Moore, Marcell Frazier get All-SEC nods from media

Entering its sixth season in the SEC, Missouri has still never had a player voted All-SEC first team.
That streak continued Friday when the 2017 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Team included two Tigers — senior wide receiver J’Mon Moore and senior defensive end Marcell Frazier — but none on the top tier, which was Alabama dominated in record fashion.
Moore, who is 6-foot-3, 205 pounds and led the SEC by averaging 84.3 receiving yards per game last season, was picked for the second team.
He finished second in the conference with 1,012 yards in 62 catches with eight touchdowns as a junior, a performance that garnered him All-SEC first-team honors from the coaches and second-team honors from The Associated Press after last season.
Moore is only the third All-SEC second-team for Mizzou, joining defensive end Charles Harris last season and defensive end Markus Golden in 2004.
Frazier, a 6-foot-5, 265-pounds junior-college transfer from Portland, Ore., who is entering this third season with the Tigers, inherits the role as the face of “D-Line Zou” after Harris’ departure for the NFL.
He finished with 33 tackles last season, including 8 1/2 for a loss and 7 1/2 sacks.
The Crimson Tide, which has won three straight SEC Championship Games, placed 10 players on the All-SEC first team.
That’s the most since the team was first picked in 1992. The previous record was nine for Alabama in 2011.
Tide junior defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and junior wide receiver Calvin Ridley were the top vote-getters, earning 232 of 243 possible votes.
The other Bama players selected for the first team are quarterback Jalen Hurts, offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Ross Pierschbacher, defensive linemen Da’Ron Payne and Da’Shawn Hand, linebacker Rashaan Evans and safety Ronnie Harrison.
LSU junior running back Derrius Guice received 223 votes, but former Arkansas running back Darren McFadden remains the only unanimous All-SEC selection since 2000.
The only other player to top 200 votes — aside from Alabama punter J.K. Scott and Auburn kicker Daniel Carson — was Auburn senior right tackle Braden Smith, an Olathe South graduate and the top vote-getter among offensive linemen.
2017 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
() indicates total points earned
OFFENSE
First team
Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Alabama (196)
Running back — Derrius Guice, LSU (223); Nick Chubb, Georgia (211)
Wide receiver — Calvin Ridley, Alabama (232); Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (197)
Tight end — Isaac Nauta, Georgia (134)
Offensive line — Braden Smith, Auburn (201); Martez Ivey, Florida (198); Jonah Williams, Alabama (187); Ross Pierschbacher (174).
Center — Frank Ragnow, Arkansas (174).
Second team
Quarterback — Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State (121).
Running back — Bo Scarbrough, Alabama (151); Kamryn Pettway, Auburn (141).
Wide receiver — Antonio Callaway, Florida (152); J’Mon Moore, Missouri (91).
Tight end — Hayden Hurst, South Carolina (115).
Offensive line — Isaiah Wynn, Georgia (116); Jashon Robertson, Tennessee (108); K.J. Malone, LSU (101); Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State (101).
Center — Bradley Bozeman, Alabama (155).
Third team
Quarterback — Austin Allen, Arkansas (102).
Running back — Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt (105); Sony Michel, Georgia (30).
Wide receiver — Deebo Samuel, South Carolina (64); Jauan Jennings, Tennessee (42).
Tight end — DeAndre Goolsby, Florida (76).
Offensive line — Lester Cotton, Alabama (96); Greg Little, Mississippi (94); Javon Patterson, Mississippi (87); Koda Martin, Texas A&M (69).
Center — Will Clapp, LSU (66).
DEFENSE
First team
Defensive line — Da’Ron Payne (196); Da’Shawn Hand (180); Trenton Thompson, Georgia (172); Marquis Haynes, Mississippi (159).
Linebackers — Arden Key, LSU (191); Rashaan Evans, Alabama (180); Roquan Smith, Georgia (157).
Defensive backs — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (232); Ronnie Harrison, Alabama (156); Armani Watts, Texas A&M (137); Duke Dawson, Florida (137).
Second team
Defensive line — Cece Jefferson, Florida (151); Marlon Davidson, Auburn (120); Christian LaCouture, LSU (107); Denzil Ware, Kentucky (78).
Linebackers — Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama (156); Skai Moore, South Carolina (128); Tre’ Williams, Auburn (103).
Defensive backs — Tray Matthews, Auburn (126); Donte Jackson, LSU (123); Carlton Davis, Auburn (109); Dominick Sanders, Georgia (109).
Third team
Defensive line — Marcell Frazier, Missouri (77); Jabari Zuniga, Florida (76); Dontavius Russell, Auburn (70); Rashard Lawrence, LSU (54).
Linebackers — Jordan Jones, Kentucky (91); Lorenzo Carter, Georgia (82); Oren Burks, Vanderbilt (58).
Defensive backs — Anthony Averett, Alabama (104); Marcell Harris, Florida (83); Mike Edwards, Kentucky (71); Tony Brown, Alabama (62).
SPECIALISTS
First team
Punter — JK Scott, Alabama (222).
Kicker — Daniel Carson, Auburn (218).
Return specialist — Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (176).
All-purpose — Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (161).
Second team
Punter — Johnny Townsend, Florida (99).
Kicker — Eddy Pineiro, Florida (106).
Return specialist — Evan Berry, Tennessee (117).
All-purpose — Derrius Guice, LSU (133).
Third team
Punter — Trevor Daniel, Tennessee (58).
Kicker — Gary Wunderlich, Mississippi (94).
Return specialist — Antonio Callaway, Florida (84).
All-purpose — Kerryon Johnson, Auburn (66).
ALL-TIME MISSOURI PRESEASON MEDIA ALL-SEC SELECTIONS
2017
Second team — WR J’Mon Moore.
Third team — DE Marcell Frazier.
2016
Second team — DE Charles Harris.
2015
Third team — LB Kentrell Brothers, C Evan Boehm.
2014
Second team — DE Markus Golden.
Third team — C Evan Boehm, K Andrew Baggett, RS Marcus Murphy.
2013
Third team — CB E.J. Gaines.
2012
Third team — CB E.J. Gaines, OL Elvis Fisher.
