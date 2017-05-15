Jakoby Kemp will transfer from Mizzou, freeing up scholarship for 2017-18

Missouri men’s basketball reached its scholarship limit Monday morning with the announcement that East St. Louis (Ill.) center Jeremiah Tilmon signed a financial-aid agreement.

But the Tigers now have an open scholarship again for 2017-18 after the school announced Monday afternoon that Jakoby Kemp would transfer.

“Jakoby Kemp received his release from our program, and he will pursue other opportunities going forward,” MU coach Cuonzo Martin said in a release. “Our Mizzou Basketball program wishes nothing but the best for Jakoby in the future, and we will work to assist him in his transition any way possible.”

Kemp — a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward from Layton (Utah) High — never appeared in a game for Mizzou. He signed with the Tigers last July, but former coach Kim Anderson opted to redshirt Kemp last season.

His transfer decision frees up a scholarship in case Jontay Porter, the younger brother of Tigers signee and top 2017 prospect Michael Porter Jr., opts to reclassify and enroll at Missouri next fall.

Jontay Porter is a Rivals and 247 Sports five-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He’s listed as a four-star prospect by ESPN and Scout.

All four major recruiting outlets peg Jontay Porter, who stars for Kansas City-based MoKan Elite on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, as one of the top 50 players in the 2018 class.

However, if Jontay Porter graduates early from high school, he’d be eligible to enroll at MU and play for the for Tigers next season.

Jontay Porter isn’t expected to announce a decision about reclassifying until after MoKan’s EYBL season ends with the Peach Jam in July, according to USA Today.